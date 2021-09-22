Welcome to Children’s Mercy Park: KC NWSL to share home field with Sporting Kansas City in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With six games left in the regular season, the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League franchise announced that they will be moving their home field next season.

KC NWSL will play their home matches in the 2022 season at Children’s Mercy Park, home of men’s side Sporting Kansas City.

Since opening in 2011, has hosted all levels of the beautiful game from academy teams, MLS and NWSL teams, and the United States men’s and women’s national teams.

“We are incredibly grateful to Mark Brandmeyer and the entire Legends Field staff and crew for making our Inaugural season so special,” KC NWSL Founder & Co-Owner Chris Long said. “They stepped up in a monumental way when we brought the team to Kansas City last December and had to be on the field in only 140 days. Mark and his staff are forever a part of our history and KC NWSL family, helping create a memorable first season for our fans.”

Children’s Mercy Park is a soccer specific stadium holding 18,647 for soccer games. KC NWSL spent their inaugural season at Legends Field, not far from their new home, where they split the field with the Kansas City Monarchs.

“We are thrilled to move our home matches to Children’s Mercy Park,” Amber Cox, KC NWSL COO said. “When the opportunity materialized for the 2022 season to move to one of the best soccer stadiums in the world, we felt it made sense, especially given our player-first approach. We’re excited to offer soccer fans in Kansas City a full menu of both men’s and women’s soccer at Children’s Mercy Park in 2022.”

KC NWSL will finish out their inaugural season at Legends Field with four more home games:

Oct 2 vs Houston Dash – 7 p.m.

Oct 10 vs Portland Thorns – 4 p.m.

Oct 22 vs NJ/NY Gotham FC – 7 p.m.

Oct 30 vs OL Reign – 7 p.m.

Children’s Mercy Park will host the United States women’s national team match versus Korea Republic on October 21.