With inaugural season approaching, Kansas City NWSL focuses on game plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With another practice in the books, Kansas City NWSL is one day closer to kicking off its inaugural season.

“It’s been really competitive and really fun with all the girls, coaches. And I feel like we’ve learned a lot. I’m really excited for our first season to get underway here in a few weeks,” KC NWSL defender Kate Del Fava said.

The city’s new women’s soccer team will face Portland Thorns FC on April 9. KC’s game plan is to focus on controlling the pace of the game.

“Our emphasis is on us and how we want them to adapt to our style of play and not vice versa,” KC NWSL head coach Huw Williams told reporters Thursday.

So far, the team’s on-the-field chemistry is coming together nicely.

“It’s a day by day, minute by minute situation,” Williams said. “We’re starting to identify specific player assignments now, specific position assignments. Defensively each player knows her role.”

Players are excited for the season ahead after a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“Our preseason this year is about 10 weeks long, and we didn’t even play 10 weeks of soccer last year, so I’m excited to have a full, hopefully safe season,” Del Fava said.

The team announced changes to its preseason friendly schedule. Kansas City’s match against the University of Oklahoma is canceled. It was originally scheduled for March 31.

KC NWSL will face Kansas State on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Swope Soccer Village.

