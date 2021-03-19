KC NWSL’s preseason friendly against K-State postponed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL’s preseason friendly against K-State is postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’ The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 20.

“Coach Dibbini and his staff run a first-class program and we wish them the very best now and in the future. We look forward to potentially rescheduling our match,” KC NWSL head coach Huw Williams said.

Kansas State head coach Mike Dibbini said it’s in the best interest of the players heath and well-being to postpone Saturday’s contest.

“We were honored that Kansas City NWSL chose K-State to partner with for spring matches in their preparation for the 2021 Challenge Cup,” Dibbini said.

No rescheduled date has been announced.

Kansas City’s is set to face Oklahoma in its next preseason friendly on March 31.

