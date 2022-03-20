KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new professional sports team is coming to Kansas City.

In the brand new Professional Bull Riders Team Series, there are eight teams in eight cities that have been selected and the Kansas City Outlaws are one of those teams. Each team is scheduled to host an annual bull riding event and western lifestyle festival in their respective city.

The Outlaws will host their event Aug. 5-7.

The new league will feature the top professional bull riders in the world competing in games that start in June 2022. The Outlaws will be the only team based out of the T-Mobile Center.

Team owner Phil Pulley is the founder of Bad Boy Mowers, a longtime partner of PBR, as well as owner of the popular snack brand, Outlaw Snax.

The Outlaws, that share the same name as the former minor league hockey team, will be led by head coach J.W. Hart. Hart has much experience in the game with a 2002 World Finals win and having earned almost $1 million dollars over his 20+ year career.

The league will have a PBR Team Series rider draft on May 23 with the inaugural 10-event regular season ending in a team playoff at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6, 2022.

Kansas City will have the fourth pick in every round.

Events will be structured in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game will feature five riders per team squaring off against another team.

The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders will be declared the winner of each game. The event winner will be the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie breaker to determine final event standings.

All PBR Team Series events will be carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network or Pluto TV.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.