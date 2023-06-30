KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be on full display in Kansas City.

Sporting KC and the Kansas City Current are partnering to host watch parties for Team USA at KC Live! in the Power & Light District.

Tickets to the watch parties are free and available to reserve in advance via SeatGeek. Entry to KC Live! will begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s first match is against Vietnam on Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m. with their second match against the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26, at 8 p.m.

Watch party details for the USWNT’s group stage finale against Portugal at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, as well as potential knockout round watch parties, will be announced at a later date.

The Current will also have their eyes on Brazil’s team, which boasts KC Current striker Debninha.

All three of USA’s matches will air on FOX4.