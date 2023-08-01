KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Women’s National Team has advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and fans will have to get up pretty early to catch their next match.

The United States will face the winner of Group G, either Sweden or Italy. Due to the time difference the match is slated for a 4 a.m. CT kickoff on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Once again, Sporting Kansas City, the Kansas City Current and Kansas City Live! are hosting another watch party. Doors open at 3 a.m. Sunday.

In previous USWNT matches, the FOX national broadcast has taken live pictures showing Kansas City’s roaring crowd. Sunday’s game will once again air on FOX4.

Tickets to the watch parties are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans must reserve tickets in advance via SeatGeek.

The two-time defending champions and tournament favorites struggled in group stage, finishing second in Group E, but the United States still managed to advance to the next round.

The USWNT scored just four goals during group stage, and three were scored in their tournament opener against Vietnam.

The United States will likely play Sweden in the round of 16 on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia.

Sweden currently sits undefeated on top of Group G. In order for the date between the United States and Sweden to fall through, Sweden would have to lose to Argentina, and Italy would have to beat South Africa by a large margin to overcome the current 10-goal goal difference between the two teams.

The Swedes are familiar foes for the Americans, and another matchup would be the seventh time the two countries have played in the Women’s World Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.