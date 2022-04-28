KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation announced the winners for the 49th annual Kansas City Sports Awards on Wednesday.

“Each year, I’m amazed at the amount of talent, leadership and success of our local sporting

community,” Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC said.



Winners

McCownGordon Construction Executives of the Year: Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes – Kansas City Current

Spire Community Champion: Brenda VanLengen

Burns & McDonnell Coach of the Year: Joe Calfapietra – Kansas City Monarchs

Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year: Kansas Jayhawks Men’s Basketball Team

Children’s Mercy Sports Medicine Center Sportswoman of the Year: Ayoka Lee – Kansas State Wildcats Women’s Basketball

T-Mobile Professional Achievement Award: Vahe Gregorian – Kansas City Star

Brittany Mahomes and Angie & Chris Long have made several investments toward the Kansas City Current, both on and off the field.

With a new stadium and high-profile players, the Current are currently in the semifinal of the NWSL Challenge Cup and poised to start their 2022 regular season campaign on a strong note.

Monarchs head coach Calfapietra led the club to an American Association of Professional Baseball championship during their first year of the rebrand.

K-State center Ayoka Lee set an NCAA Division I record for most points in a single game when she scored 61 against Oklahoma.

She was named to two All-America First Team’s and three All-American Second Team’s. The award is added to her long list of accolades.

Despite hailing from the other side of the state line, the Kansas Jayhawks represented the region and won the NCAA National Championship with a win over North Carolina.

A banquet will be held at the Muelbach Tower of the Downtown Kansas City Marriott on Thursday, June 9 to present each recipient with their awards.

“Sports continue to move Kansas City forward when it comes to economic impact, opportunity and

inclusion,” Nelson said.