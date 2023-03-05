KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference and Kansas City Sports Commission show off prizes for people running in the Big 12 Run.

Both the 5K and 12K race routes start at 12th Street and Grand Boulevard near T-Mobile Center on Saturday, March 11.

Organizers want runners, and people cheering for them, to wear the colors of their favorite schools.

The event is family-friendly and runners of all experience levels are welcome to participate.

Big 12 fans who can’t make it to Kansas City for the race can still join in on the fun. A virtual 5K and 12K are also planned.

Registration for the races start at $40, but will increase beginning March 10.

The Kansas City Sports Commission says $1 from each registration benefits Harvesters and helps feed the need across the Kansas City metro area.

The first three overall winners in each race will be awarded Phillips 66 gift cards.

Everyone who participates in the race will receive a Kansas City’s Big 12 long sleeve shirt and a finisher’s medal. Everyone age 21 and older will also be treated to a Sonic Hard Seltzer.

Race packets can be picked up starting Friday, March 10, at Boulevard Tours & Recreation Center, 2534 Madison Ave., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants who pick up packets Friday will also receive a free 5 oz. pour at the Boulevard Brewery Beer Hall that day.

Race packets can also be picked up Saturday, March 11, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Answers to other common questions can be found online at sportkc.org.