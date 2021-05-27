KC NWSL drops regular season home opener to Chicago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City NWSL dropped its regular season home opener to the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 in front of a packed stadium Wednesday night.

It was a defensive struggle in the first half. Chicago conceded five corner kicks that led to three shots. The game was scoreless at halftime.

The full team defensive stop from the first half is tonight's Moment of the Match presented by @Palmer_Square.#WePlayForKC pic.twitter.com/KjpWaPatMw — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) May 27, 2021

It was a different story in the second half, as Chicago converted two scores in three minutes. U.S. National Team player Mallory Pugh assisted on both goals.

“This is a learning experience for us. Even though we are somewhat of an experienced team, we still have a lot to learn,” captain Amy Rodriguez told reporters.

Kansas City travels to Orlando to face the Pride on Sunday, where they’ll wrap up their grueling stretch of three matches in eight days. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. CT.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird on Kansas City's Support of KC WoSo:



"…seeing how this city has embraced women's sports is really something very exceptional."#WePlayForKC @fox4kc @KCWoSo pic.twitter.com/jcsrYnixvz — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) May 27, 2021