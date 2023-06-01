KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of students will learn football is life and life resembles football this summer.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department will host the “Tackling Obstacles Together” football camp on June 10.

Chief Karl Oakman says many of the coaches for the camp are police officers, but the entire department wants to be involved in the event.

“It brings community partners together as well as kids. We focus on basic football skills, but the most important thing is we deal with anger management and conflict resolution,” Oakman said.

Anger management and conflict resolution are two skills that need to be mastered to be not only successful on the football field, but also to become successful in life.

“As you look at the violence in the metro it’s really important that we get to these kids early on conflict resolution, anger management, making good choices. That happens throughout the camp,” Oakman said.

This is the second year for the police department’s football camp. Last year more than 220 kids attended. This year the department expects to interact with more than 300 young athletes.

Kids and teenagers ages 8 to 18 are invited to the camp on June 10 and Bishop Ward High School’s football field. It starts at 7 a.m.

KCKPD said anyone interested in the camp can either register online at kckpd.org, or just show up at the football field at 7 a.m.

This is the schedule for the day:

Camp Schedule

7:30 AM – Camp Check-In

8:45 AM – Camp Kicks Off

11:30 AM – Lunch

12:30 PM – Awards Ceremony

1:00 PM – Closing/Group Photo

Police said parents are welcome to watch the camp and students who attend will also receive a special gift.