Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Kansas City, Missouri native Ishmail Wainright has signed a new deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Wainright’s two-way contract has been converted to a two-year, $2.5 million deal with a team option during the 2023-24 season. He was on a two-way contract previously before the new deal.

He has been with the Suns organization since last season. Wainright attended Raytown South high school before transferring to Montrose Christian Academy in Maryland for his final two seasons.

Wainright went on to play basketball at the University of Baylor.

He is the son of late Kansas City basketball legend Calvin Wainright and is teammates with fellow Phoenix Sun and Park Hill alum Landry Shamet.

Wainright is averaging 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and one assist in 15.5 minutes per game in 43 games this season with the Suns. He is known for his defensive prowess and his ability to impact the game without scoring.

The Suns are currently the favorite to make the NBA finals out of the Western Conference, in large part because of their recent trade for superstar Kevin Durant.

Wainright will look to make contributions on a championship contender.