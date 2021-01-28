KC’s new NWSL team making moves ahead of training camp, inaugural season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Excitement is building for the new Kansas City NWSL team’s inaugural season.

“We have spent so much time looking at film, building the team through free agency, through the draft and so on. All that’s over now. It’s time to get on the field,” head coach Huw Williams said.

The team will hit the pitch Feb. 1 for training camp. Soon after, they’ll compete in the NWSL Challenge Cup, with their regular season games beginning May 15 and ending in October.

“We’re not doing this just to be competitive. An expectation will be to win. Anything less than that will not be accepted,” Williams said.

Kansas City plans to field a championship-caliber team, but it could take a hit over the summer. The Olympic Games are happening in Tokyo, and the NWSL will not take a break.

KC NWSL players Desiree Scott and Diana Matheson were named to the Canadian National Team and could play with Team Canada in the Olympics.

“It’s a good challenge. It means that we have good players on board,” Williams said. “If it means that we will struggle a little bit because of it, so be it. We have plenty of high level players on our squad that can fill in,” Williams said.

Williams and his staff are continuing to put the finishing touches on Kansas City’s roster. The team recently signed Chloe Logarzo from FA WSL side, Bristol City Women. She’s a veteran midfielder with NWSL and international experience.

“She’s pretty intense on the field. So that leadership quality I think will be important for our younger players. Just the whole dynamic in what she brings. I think that will be part of who our team will develop into,” Williams said.

KC NWSL invited five players from its open tryouts and other free agent players to training camp. Williams said the team will make a decision two weeks into pre-season camp on whether they’ll sign those players or not.