Kearney boy’s track and field team wins conference title for fifth straight year

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Kearney High School’s boy’s track and field team is king of its conference for a fifth year in a row, after finishing 1st place at the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Blue Division track meet.

“It feels pretty good. It feels pretty good to keep the legacy going and keep the streak alive. It always feels good to win,” senior Carter Woods said.

The Bulldogs gave themselves plenty of cushion, scoring 178 points, well ahead of second place Platte County, who scored 127 points.

Kearney’s athletes finished first in several events, including the 4 x 100 meter and the 4 x 800 meter relays.

“They had those goals. They went out and they did it. It was fun to watch. It’s always fun to watch them compete and perform,” Kearney boy’s head track and field coach Scott Crall said.

Like the boys, Kearney’s girl’s team was also going for their fifth-straight conference crown. But the Lady Bulldogs fell short, finishing runner-up and 10 behind Platte County.

“The fact that we were able to get in between 10 points compared to them, I think just shows how much we’ve been working,” senior Morgan Wood said. “I think it shows how we’re starting to close that gap between how our training is really starting to get our times better, get us to where we want to be for the postseason.”

The past 14 months were far from normal.

Kearney missed last season because of the pandemic. Also, the Bulldogs didn’t get to workout with coaches ahead of the season.

Their time away, made them hungrier.

“It was a lot different this year. It was all about self accountability. We can’t have the coaches talking to us. We really had to do this by ourselves,” Woods said.

“Especially since I didn’t get a season last year I really wanted to come in this season and get some pr’s and get some of the best times I’ve gotten in my high school career,” Morgan Wood added.

Both Kearney’s boy’s and girl’s track and field teams are preparing for the district meet, which will take place at Staley High School next week.

