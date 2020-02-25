Kearney native, Mizzou star Cale Garrett ready to make the most of opportunity at NFL Combine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNEY, Mo. -- Cale Garrett was ready to have a standout senior season at Mizzou, but it was cut short due to a pectoral injury.

"Hate it but also pay honor to the work that they've done," Mizzou head coach Barry Odom said. "He's built our program."

He had a nose for the ball as a linebacker with three interceptions. So just like his career at Mizzou progressed, once Garrett got the invite to the NFL Combine, he's going to try to convince teams to sign him.

"I'm sort of used to proving myself, and it's always a fun challenge," Garrett said. "I mean, I was a late signee coming into Mizzou as well, and I welcome it with open arms."

Garrett has been training in Florida with some players he competed against in the SEC.

"It's completely different than a football practice. It's like track practice," he told FOX4.

He said he's about 95 percent right now and cleared to do everything except tackle. At the combine, he'll do everything except bench.

In Indianapolis, he just wants to check all the boxes for potential teams.

Linebacker Cale Garrett #47 of the Missouri Tigers celebrates as he runs for touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Troy Trojan sin the second quarter at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

"I'm just looking forward to the chance to find a team and find a home and have a chance to still play what I love," Garrett said.

Playing in the NFL has been a dream of his for a long time now.

"You go to bed sleeping with a football and just imagining what it would be like to play at that level," he said. "It's just weird looking back on it because it seems like it's been a long time."

Garrett used to dominate for the Kearney Bulldogs where former teammates and a community will be cheering him on.

"Mom sacrificed so much for me, and all of them have," he said. "They're super supportive and always willing to do anything for me to help realize my dream."

And he made it clear, there's one NFL team he really like to play for.

"Of course I'd love to play for the Chiefs -- but anybody would be awesome," Garrett said.

Garrett and the rest of the linebackers report Tuesday to the NFL Combine.