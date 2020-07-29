KSHSAA votes to begin fall sports, activities as originally scheduled

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas High School Activities Association has voted to allow fall athletics and activities to begin as scheduled.

A proposal to delay the season was voted down 5-4 at the board’s meeting Tuesday.

On a state level, the season will go on as planned, including practices, competitions and games. Practices can begin on Aug. 17.

But local school districts still have the right to delay their start date for practices or competitions.

KSHSAA’s executive board asked Kansas superintendents to fill out a survey and determined that a third of school districts starting classes on Aug. 17 or Aug. 24. Larger school districts, including Wichita and many in the Kansas City metro, will start classes after Labor Day, however.

Officials said it is now up to each individual health department to determine guidelines for games and events, including whether or not masks should be required and limits for the number of fans allowed at each event.

KSHSAA did release a document of general considerations and activity-specific considerations for districts when making decisions.

The board has also given students enrolled in online learning through their school district the opportunity to compete this year.