Morgantown, W.Va. — The Kansas Jayhawks football team (yes, football team) is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after a 55-42 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown.

The Jayhawks won in dramatic fashion, after a Cobee Bryant game sealing pick-six in overtime.

Kansas struggled out the gate, going down 14-0 in the first quarter and 28-14 before scoring 21 unanswered to give the Jayhawks a 35-28 lead late in the third quarter after a two-yard Devin Neal touchdown run.

The Jayhawks would extend their lead after a Daniel Highsaw 30-yard touchdown, putting them up 42-31. West Virginia would respond back as CJ Donaldson would score a one-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left in regulation.

They would then convert a two-point conversion from a JT Daniels throw to Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the back of the endzone knotting things up at 42.

KU would get ball first in overtime and score a on a Jalon Daniels four-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Skinner.

That is when Cobee Bryant would intercept JT Daniels on the next drive returning it 86 yards to give the Jayhawks a 55-42 win.

Daniels was huge for the Jayhawks all game, going 18-29 with 219 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He was also solid on the ground, with 12 carries for 85 yards. Devin Neal and Devin Higshaw also both had two rushing touchdowns apiece.

The Jayhawks are now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Their next game will be on Saturday, Sep. 17 against the 25th ranked Houston Cougars at 3 p.m. CT on the road.

It’s exciting times in Lawrence as Lance Leipold seems to be turning this Kansas football program around.