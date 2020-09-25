KU allowing fans for sports, starting with homecoming football game against Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has decided to allow fans at athletics events, starting with the Jayhawks’ homecoming game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 3.

Tailgating, however, will still not be allowed.

KU started the fall sports season without fans at any games, including the football team’s first game against Coastal Carolina.

But university officials say with regional COVID-19 rates remaining stable, they’re prepared to allow a limited number of fans inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

KU’s homecoming game will be limited to about 10,000 fans, or 19% of the stadium’s capacity.

Face masks will be required at all times, and stadium seating will be reserved to make sure fans are socially distanced. The university said fans will be removed from the stadium if they don’t comply with these rules.

All tickets will be mobile delivery, and fans will have contact-less entry through metal detectors to streamline stadium entry. The athletics department has also made several other changes inside the stadium to improve health and safety.

Tailgating is still not allowed on campus, and law enforcement will be monitoring neighborhoods around the stadium, KU said.

When it comes to other fall sports, face masks and social distancing still apply. Additionally, 400 fans will be allowed at Rock Chalk Park Soccer Stadium and 250 fans will be allowed at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Fan capacity for cross country has not been determined yet.

“I want to emphasize that the decision to host fans is fluid and can change at any time, including before the next football game,” Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a statement.

Read more about several other COVID-19 changes for KU Athletics here.