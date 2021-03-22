KU can’t keep up with USC as Trojans earn trip to Sweet 16 in blowout win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Jalen Wilson arrived in Indianapolis in time to help his Jayhawks against the UCS Trojans Monday night, but it didn’t matter.

Kansas couldn’t stop USC as the Trojans fired on all cylinders, tromping KU by 34-points.

Kansas struggled to score and rebound the entire game as the Trojans jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Isaiah Mobley scored 14 points in the first half for USC, making all four three-point shots.

The Trojans were up 40-21 at the end of the first half.

The gap only got worse for the Jayhawks as the team continued to struggle through the second half.

The final score was 85-51 with USC earning a trip to the Sweet 16.

This was the largest defeat in KU’s NCAA tournament history. Bill Self is now 0-5 against Pac-12 teams in March.