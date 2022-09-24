LAWRENCE, Kan. — KU fans are basking in yet another win. They beat the Duke Blue Devils Saturday afternoon. Fans are just excited to see the football team having so much success this season.

A 4-0 start. It’s something the Kansas Jayhawks football team hasn’t seen in more than a decade.

Plus, Saturday’s game was the first sellout in more than three years.



“It’s pretty amazing. It’s I graduated from here in 1981. We’ve been a fan since we moved up here in 1976. And this is probably the best turnaround I’ve ever seen,” said fan Barbara Padget.



“I grew up watching Kansas basketball a lot. So now what like having a good football team is really fun,” said Lauren Knapheid.



“Not being a football school coming off winning in basketball and carrying it over to a football side of it is crazy. We haven’t been 4-0 since 2009,” said Breanna Bedore, an employee at Rally house.

Fans at the game today say the energy at the David Booth Kansas Memorial stadium was electrifying



“So many people, it was so exciting to see the Booth packed and doing the Rock Chalk on one side and Jayhawk on the other, it gave me goosebumps because it was so surreal.

Of course, with the team’s success, fans are flooding over to Rally House to buy new football apparel.



“It’s been insane with our NIL stuff. It’s been really great for all the football players. We’ve been selling a lot of football gear nonstop these past few days.”

While some fans are a bit nervous going into next week, they hope the team can keep riding this momentum.



“So we’re hoping for a win. But we’re behind them all the way,” Padget said.

Kansas will now continue conference play next week against the Iowa State Cyclones.





