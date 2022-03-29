The Kansas Jayhawks don’t play in the Final Four until Saturday evening, but the fun surrounding the event begins long before tipoff.
Fans will find the daily schedule below.
You’ll also be invited to take part in the NCAA Men’s Championship Light Show. You’ll need the Final Four App on your phone. Listen for an announcement regarding The Light Show. Open the app and tap the Light Show card. Hold up your phone, and the app will take care of the rest.
Friday, April 1
Reece’s Men’s FREE Final Four Friday
- Caesars Superdome
- Doors open at 10 a.m.
- Cost: Free
This event offers free admission for the entire family. Watch your favorite players and teams hit the court and practice before the Final Four games tipoff. The practice schedule is as follows:
- 11 a.m. – Villanova
- Noon – Kansas
- 1 p.m. – North Carolina
- 2 p.m. – Duke
- 3:35 p.m. – NABC Reese’s All-Star Game
Tip-off Tailgate presented by Nissan
- Champions Square, Caesar’s Superdome
- 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Looking for a pep rally? You’ll find it here! Plus you can enjoy musical performances, activities, pop-a-shots and food and drinks.
Fan Fest Presented by Capital One
- Morial Convention Center
- Noon to 7 p.m.
- Cost: Free with Men’s Final Four ticket and for Capital One cardholders
- 12 and under FREE. $8 pre-sale for 13 years and older $10 at the door for 13 years and older
BUY TICKETS: Click HERE to purchase tickets
WAIVER REQUIRED: Click HERE to fill out your waiver ahead of time. Show your confirmation email at the door for faster entry into Fan Fest.
Fan Fest will greet fans with a number of interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, and autograph signings. There will be free cheer clinics taking place over the weekend, and fans can even step up to the plate at the Home Run Derby.
March Madness Music Festival AT&T Block Party
- Woldenberg Park
- 4-10 p.m.
- Cost: Register for free tickets online
The Block Party features Arcade Fire, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and DJ Rusty Lazer.
Saturday, April 2
BUY TICKETS: Click HERE to purchase tickets
Title IX Documentary
- Airs on TBS
- 1-3 p.m.
March Madness Music Festival – Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight
- Woldenberg Park
- 2:30-9:30 p.m.
- Cost: Register for tickets online
This concert features Khalid, The Kid Laroi, BIA and Lucky Daye. Minors under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Final Four Games
- Caesars Superdome
- 5:09 p.m. — Villanova vs. Kansas
- 7:49 p.m. — North Carolina vs. Duke
Sunday, April 3
BUY TICKETS: Click HERE to purchase tickets
HBCU All-Star Game
- University of New Orleans Lakefront Area
- 3 p.m.
Final Four Dribble presented by Buick
- Mississippi River Heritage Park-John Churchill
- 3 p.m. (Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.)
- Cost: Free — Register online
March Madness Music Festival Capital One Jamfest
- Woldenberg Park
- 3-10 p.m.
- Cost: Register for tickets online
Show features Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Grouplove, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave. Minors under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Monday, April 4
Championship Tip-off
- Caesars Superdome
- 8:20 p.m.
Need information about how to get around New Orleans, health and safety info, or information about Caesars Superdome? Check out our New Orleans’ Guide for KU Fans.
