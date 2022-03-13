KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been a fun, basketball-filled weekend despite some chilly temperatures Saturday night. Fans flocked to the Power & Light District to watch KU play Texas Tech.

You could say it was a happy ending for all the Jayhawk fans out there.

As the clock ran down, Kansas fans cheered as the Jayhawks captures its ninth Big 12 Tournament title with Bill Self as the coach.

“I feel good, we are peaking in March. I could not be happier with how we played this whole week,” said Kansas fan, Alex Stilley.

Joe Coskey, another KU fan, also was happy about the Kansas win.



“I love to see the environment like this, it brings it up like you can see people are hyped. So it was a pretty good environment and I’m glad KU pulled it out to win,” Coskey said.

For Nickie Brewer, a die-hard KU fan, a win was her birthday wish. She knew her team would deliver.



“Today is my birthday and what’s better than March Madness,” said Brewer.

Fans say they were thrilled the tournament was back at full capacity after being impacted by the pandemic for the past two years.

“I’m so excited we actually got to play the games,” Stilley said.

Even Thursday’s snowy weather didn’t keep fans away.

As the Big 12 Tournament comes to a close and crews tear down the fan-fest activities, Kansas fans are soaking in yet another Big 12 title and many say they can’t wait to see what the Jayhawks will do in the NCAA Tournament.

“We are ready for March,” Coskey said.

“I think we can do a Final Four. I’m ready for a Final Four run. I think this team can definitely do it. I’m ready for next week,” Stilley said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.