LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas basketball announced that the school will give away a piece of the National championship court from New Orleans to fans at their home opener.

The home opener is set on November 7 with a time to be announced at later date at the Allen Fieldhouse against Omaha.

Fans can order their tickets at KU athletics website.

The remaining tickets that are still available start at $49.00 plus a $4 ticket fee.

