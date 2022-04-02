NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the national championship after their 81-65 win over Villanova.

It is the Jayhawk’s first appearance in the national championship game since 2012 and Bill Self’s third national championship appearance, as he won it all in 2008 against Memphis.

KU was outstanding shooting the ball, going 54% from three and overall from the field.

David McCormack was huge for Kansas, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds. Ochai Agbaji also came up big as he finished with 21 points including six three-pointers.

Jalen Wilson put up a double-double, pitching in 11 points and 12 rebounds. Christian Braun also had double figures finishing with 10 points.

Villanova was led by Colin Gillespie who finished with 17 points, and Brandon Slater, who scored 16 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Kansas led from start to finish, halting every comeback attempt from Villanova.

The Jayhawks will face the winner of Duke and North Carolina on Monday.

