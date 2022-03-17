FORT WORTH, Texas — Fans of the Kansas Jayhawks waited all day to see their team open tournament play in the NCAA Championship.

No. 1 seeded KU was scheduled to play the final game of the night against No. 16 seeded Texas Southern at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Some KU fans were already in the arena hours before the game to check out KU’s possible competition in the future.

“If they do what they need to do with the ball, I think we should be fine, but you know it could be anybody’s game once they get down to those teams are really good,” Steven Wheeler, KU fan, said.

Others spent part of the evening getting pepped up at a pep rally hosted by the KU Alumni Association and Kansas Athletics.

The pep rally, complete with KU’s band and spirit squad, started at 4:30 p.m. near the hotel where the team is staying.

All of the fans agree they are just excited to see the Jayhawks play in the tournament again.

A similar pep rally will be planned for Saturday night if the Jayhawks advance in the tournament.

For fans who didn’t make the trip to Fort Worth, the KU Alumni Association has a list of other official watch parties fans may be able to attend.

Thursday night’s game between the Jayhawks and the Tigers is scheduled to tipoff at 8:57 p.m.

