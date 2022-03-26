CHICAGO — Kansas head coach Bill Self is relying on his experience to keep his guys loose ahead of Sunday’s Elite 8 game against Miami. But it’s not the experience you’d expect.

Self said the Elite 8 game is the hardest one to win in the NCAA Championship Tournament because everyone left wants to make it to the Final Four.

During Saturday’s practice, Self had the Jayhawks playing games of Duck, Duck, Goose. The University of Kansas Athletic Department tweeted video of the game.

They also continued the tradition of not leaving the practice floor until someone on the team made a half-court shot. Saturday they made four in a row before leaving the court.

Self said the games are something he learned from Bob Knight back in the day. Knight taught him that it’s key to keep the team really lose in the day between games.

“It’s just really motivating knowing how far we’ve come. All the work we’ve put in. You know we’re at this point as a team and you know we’re just so close to get to a Final Four we dream for everyone on our team, so. Just staying focused, staying locked in and that’s just what we’re on right now,” Ochai Agbaji said.

“All the work we’ve put in. I think every single one we get just makes us hungrier for the ultimate goal,” Jalen Wilson said.

“Motivated and just how close we are, all the hard work we put in. Just gonna continue to do what we need to do and stick to basics of what got us here and the rest will take care of itself,” Remy Martin said.

Martin has been the spark plug for the team. He may need to come off the bench and provide a spark again Sunday.

The No. 1 seeded Jayhawks tip off against No. 10 seeded Miami at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the United Center in Chicago. The winner earns a trip to the Final Four.

