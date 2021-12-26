KU men’s basketball cancels second game in a row for COVID concerns

Kansas men’s basketball team announced the cancellation of their upcoming game against the Harvard Crimson because of a mix of positive COVID tests and injuries in the Harvard program.

The game, which was scheduled for Wednesday, December 29, will not be rescheduled. The Jayhawks are looking for another opponent to replace Harvard on the schedule.

The Jayhawks last played on Saturday, December 18, beating Stephen F. Austin, 80-72. Their last scheduled game, against Colorado, was also canceled by COVID concerns in the opponents program.