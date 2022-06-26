Mizzou’s Karissa Schweizer and Jillian Weir and JU’s Bryce Hoppel all qualified for the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

EUGENE, Ore. — Over the weekend, track and field athletes from Kansas and Missouri qualified for the World Athletics Championships that will be in July.

Representing Mizzou is 5,000m runner Karissa Schweizer and hammer thrower Jillian Weir.

Schweizer earned a silver medal at the US Outdoor Track and Field Championships this past weekend in the 5,000m with a time of 15:49.32. She will lead Team USA in the 5K and 10,000m with a season-best and world standard 15:02.77 (4/15/22). On May 27, Schweizer won the U.S. 10K title in a season-best time of 30:49.56, also meeting the world standard.

At the Canadian Track and Field Championships, Weir finished with a silver medal thanks to her personal best of 73.12m / 239-10, also surpassing the world championship standard (72.5m).

Redshirt freshman Ames Burton will also be representing the Tigers and Team USA at the World U20 Championships. In her Mizzou debut, she tossed a 54.08m / 177-5 in the discus, good for the No. 4 performance all-time at Mizzou.

For Kansas, Bryce Hoppel won his third career USATF title in the 800 meters with a time of 1:44.60. This was also his first outdoor championship and was a bronze medalist at the 2022 Indoor World Championships.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships will be held July 15-24 at Oregon’s Hayward Field. The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships will be held August 1-6 at Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.