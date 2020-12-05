KU students share mixed emotions about fanless basketball games

LAWRENCE, Kan. — For the first week of December, fans of University of Kansas basketball were not allowed to attend a game.

“Oh, it’s tough for sure,” Jacob Pavlyak, a KU student, said. “Especially since the home field advantage at Allen Fieldhouse is such a big advantage for KU.”



Instead of watching the game in person, Pavlyak and his friends were keeping up with the score and playing their own game.



“It sucks, honestly, not being able to go to the games for senior year,” Pavylak said.



For the first two home games at KU, fans were not allowed inside. The University said the decision was made after consulting with the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and other university leaders.

“I respect the measures they have in place to keep everybody safe,” Charlie Carr, a KU student, said. “At this time, it’s what matters the most.”



Carr said he understands the new restrictions and will continue cheering on the team from home.



“I mean, obviously the home field advantage is good and everything, but we got to keep people safe right now,” Carr said.



But some seniors like Pavylak said they would like to enjoy their last few games inside the “Phog.”

This upcoming week, the university will allow a certain amount of fans at the games, but that decision could change weekly.

LATEST STORIES: