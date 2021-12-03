KU volleyball headed to the Sweet Sixteen for first time since 2015

LAWRENCE, Kan. — In a rematch of the second round of the 2016 NCAA women’s volleyball tournament, the Kansas Jayhawks proved to be the superior bird with a win over the Creighton Bluejays 25-13, 26-24, 19-25 and 25-22.

In 2016, Creighton won in five sets to advance to the Sweet Sixteen and to the Elite Eight.

In 2021, the Jayhawks will make that trip instead; their first Sweet Sixteen since their Final Four run in 2015.

St. Thomas Aquinas’s own Caroline Bien continued her stellar freshman campaign with 21 kills and 9 digs.

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Seniors Jenny Mosser (16 kills, 15 digs) and Anezka Szabo (4 kills) added to the attack while senior Caroline Crawford (9 kills, 4 blocks assists) kept up her stellar play and freshman setter Camryn Turner set them up with 51 assists.

Norah Sis (17 kills, 10 digs), Keeley Davis (10 kills, 15 digs) and Kiana Schmitt (11 kills) led the Bluejays attack.

Kansas will face the winner out of Pittsburgh and Penn State in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Sweet Sixteen is set to take place Dec. 9-10.