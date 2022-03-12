KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks were able to win their 12th Big 12 Tournament championship after defeating Texas Tech 74-65.

With the win, the Jayhawks have locked themselves in to be a number one seed heading into the NCAA tournament. It will be the Jayhawks ninth time getting a one seed.

It was a collective effort for KU, as five Jayhawks were in double figures.

David McCormack was huge for the Jayhawks securing a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji would have 16 points and 7 rebounds, Christian Braun pitched in 14 points. Remy Martin and Jalen would score 12 each, rounding out the scoring load for Kansas.

It was the Jayhawks first time winning the conference tournament championship since the 2018 season.

Bryson Williams lead the way for the Red Raiders, finishing with 17 points. Terrence Shannon would have 14 points and Kevin Obanor contributed 11 points.

Texas Tech finishes the regular season 25-9.

Kansas finishes the regular season with a 28-6 and will now await Selection Sunday to see who they will play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, along with Texas Tech.

