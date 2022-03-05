NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas women’s basketball was able to capture a 73-67 road victory over No. 19 Oklahoma in the Big 12 regular season finale.

The Jayhawks were led by senior guard Aniya Thomas who finished with 19 points. Taiyanna Jackson was also solid, finishing with 18 points and six boards. Zakiyah Franklin rounded out the scoring load for KU, pitching in 12 points and seven rebounds.

Skyler Vann paced the Sooners with 17 points to go along with five baords. Taylor Robertson also reached double-figures with 14 points.

The win put a halt to a three-game losing skid for the Jayhawks.

Defense was huge for the Jayhawks in this victory as they held the Sooners to season worst, 31% shooting on the day.

The Jayhawks finished the regular season 20-8 overall and 11-7 in the conference, finishing as the fifth seed.

These two teams will see each other again on Friday in the qaurterfinals of the women’s Big 12 tournament at Municipal Auditorium at 11 a.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.