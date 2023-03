LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU women’s basketball will play for the WNIT title.

The Jayhawks beat Washington 61-36 in Lawrence on Wednesday to advance past the Fab Four. Zakiyah Franklin led the team with 14 points. Taiyanna Jackson recorded her fourth double-double in five WNIT games with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

KU improves to 24-11 on the year and will play Columbia in the championship game on Saturday.