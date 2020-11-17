KU won’t host fans at any athletics events for rest of November; K-State bans fans at basketball games

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – FEBRUARY 25: Kansas Jayhawks fans cheer during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse on February 25, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas and Kansas State University are restricting fans at sporting events for the rest of the month as COVID-19 cases soar across the state.

In Lawrence, school officials will not allow fans at any athletics competition, including basketball, volleyball and football.

This will affect KU’s volleyball matches this Thursday and Friday, its football game this Saturday, women’s basketball games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, and its football game on Nov. 28.

“We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks,” KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement.

“While we are not aware of any incidents of COVID-19 transmission at any home athletics competitions this year, the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations makes it unwise to host fans at this time.”

In Manhattan, Kansas State is only banning fans at its men’s and women’s basketball games inside Bramlage Coliseum. It will not affect the university’s upcoming home football game on Dec. 5.

But it will impact the Little Apple Classic men’s basketball tournament set for Nov. 25 and 27, the women’s basketball game on Nov. 29 and the men’s basketball game on Nov. 30.

Kansas State also canceled its in-person, fall graduation ceremonies scheduled for this weekend. Instead, the commencement ceremonies will be held virtually in December with more details announced in the coming weeks.

Both universities are urging fans to be vigilant in COVID-19 mitigation practices like mask wearing and social distancing so that they can bring fans back to games in December.