KU’s Bryce Thompson enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bryce Thompson became the latest Jayhawk basketball player to enter his name in the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. He announced his decision on Twitter.

University of Kansas Coach Bill Self said in a statement:

“After talking to his family, Bryce let us [know] that he was going to enter the transfer portal. I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries, but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs.

We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward.”

Bill Self on Bryce Thompson's decision to enter the transfer portal.

Thompson, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard, appeared in 20 games this season for Kansas. He averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Tyon Grant-Foster, Latrell Jossell and Gethro Muscadin have all entered the transfer portal as well, meaning all 2020 recruits will no longer be with the program moving forward.

Kansas was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the second round in a 34-point rout by USC.