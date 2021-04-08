KU’s Ochai Agbaji declares for NBA draft

Guard Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks gestures to his teammates during the second half of the college basketball game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on March 07, 2020 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas junior guard and Kansas City native Ochai Agbaji declared for the NBA draft Thursday afternoon.

“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to wake up everyday and play the game I love. Thank you to my family for their love and constant support since day one,” Agbaji said.

He went on to thank teammates and fans.

“By coming to KU, I gained an extended family that I will forever appreciate. From my teammates, to my coaches, support staff and the fans, you are simply the best! Thank you Coach Self and the entire coaching staff for trusting me and pushing me each and every day. Not only have I beome a better player but an even better man,” Agbaji said in a statement.

Agbaji said he would retain his NCAA eligibility throughout the process and could return to KU.

“Ochai and I talked a lot about his basketball future over the past couple of weeks so he could determine what was best for he and his family moving forward,” said head coach Bill Self. “After thinking that through, he made the decision to enter the NBA Draft. He clearly has a skill set that translates well to the professional game, and the NBA draft process will be a great opportunity for him to be evaluated. He will sign with an agent, but will continue follow the guidelines set by the NCAA and NBA to protect his collegiate eligibility. Och will be able to gain great insight on what areas he needs to work on which could improve his draft stock. I know that will be beneficial for him this year before he decides whether he should come back or remain in the NBA Draft process.”

Agbaji averaged 14.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks this past season.

