LAWRENCE, Kan. — After a successful 2021-2022 season that saw the Kansas Jayhawks hoisting the National Championship trophy, Ochai Agbaji has been drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft.

Agbaji was one of 16 players in the draft to be invited to attend the 2022 NBA Draft in person and sit in the green room, an indication that he was believed to be selected high in this year’s draft.

Last season, Agbaji was a focal point for the Jayhawks’ offense, averaging 18.8 points per game. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Agbaji came to Kansas during the 2018-2019 season, and made a point to return ahead of the 2021-2022 season to help the team. It clearly worked out well, as they defeated North Carolina 72-69 to win the National Championship.

In the National Championship game, Agbaji helped fuel a second-half comeback to win the title. His impact was really felt, though, in the Final Four game against Villanova. He finished that game with 21 points, almost exclusively scoring from beyond the arc, hitting six three-point shots.

Agbaji’s teammates Christian Braun and David McCormack are also waiting for their name to be called. The NBA Draft is live on ESPN.