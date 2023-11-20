KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kelce Family is once again front and center at Monday night’s matchup between the KC Chiefs and the Philly Eagles.

But on Sunday, one Kelce held a clinic for a different sport.

Kylie Kelce, who’s the wife to Eagles center Jason, hosted the “Stick with KC Field Hockey” clinic in Swope Park.

Kylie played field hockey in college and coached a high school team.

Kylie Kelce is hosting a children’s field hockey clinic with #StickwithKC ahead of Monday’s #Chiefs #Eagles rematch!



Kelce is a two-time All-CSAC First Team and CSAC champion with Cabrini College and Bram Strookman of Kansas City Field Hockey. pic.twitter.com/3V3P4ikKjp — Kelli Peltier (@KelliPeltierTV) November 19, 2023

She says the sport has had a big impact on her life and is something she hopes to pass on to young athletes.

“I started field hockey when I was in the seventh grade,” Kelce said. “Between playing and coaching, I haven’t had a fall without field hockey since I was in seventh grade.”

“So it’s been a long time and I don’t plan on having a Fall without field hockey anytime soon. It is just an outstanding sport, I’ve met some of my closest friends playing it.”

Kylie won’t be joining her mother-in-law in the Kelce suite for tomorrow’s game.

Instead, she says she’ll be cheering on her husband from the stands alongside other Philadelphia fans.