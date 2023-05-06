KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The late soccer journalist Grant Wahl was be honored once again.

Wahl was posthumously inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame as a recipient of the Colin Jose Media Award.

The award honors journalists whose careers have made significant long-term contributions to soccer in the United States, according to the NSHOF website.

He attended Shawnee Mission East High School before going to Princeton. Wahl then started out his career at the Miami Herald before joining Sports Illustrated in 1996. He also worked for CBS Sports and FOX Sports.

Throughout his career, he covered college basketball along with soccer, winning four Magazine Story of the Year awards by the U.S. Writers Basketball Association.

He also covered 12 NCAA men’s Tournaments, eight FIFA men’s World Cups and four FIFA women’s World Cups. Wahl also has numerous cover stories on a plethora of athletes, including LeBron James’ first Sports Illustrated cover back in 2002.

Wahl also was an author, publishing two books during his life.

The accomplishment comes five months after he passed away in December during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.