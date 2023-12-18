KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a career day for Lee’s Summit and Mizzou alum Drew Lock on Monday Night Football.

The veteran quarterback threw a game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The play happened with 28 seconds left as Lock threw a strike to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to give Seattle a 20-17 lead.

Lock was filling in for Geno Smith, who has missed the last few weeks with a groin injury.

The moment certainly has to feel good for Lock, making arguably the biggest play of his career in primetime against a Super Bowl contender in primetime.

The win also puts the Seahawks at 7-7 and keeps them in contention for a Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Lock finished the game 22/33 with 208 yards and one touchdown.