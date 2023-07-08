DETROIT, Mich. — Kansas City is a part of Major League Baseball history once again.

Lee’s Summit West alum Alex Lange and pitchers Matt Manning, Jason Foley combined to throw the 9th no-hitter in Detroit Tigers history on Saturday.

The Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 and pitched the 20th combined no-hitter in MLB history and the first combined no-hitter in franchise history.

It’s also the first at home since Justin Verlander no-hit the Milwaukee Brewers in 2007.

Lange got the save for his work in the ninth inning, his only inning, which included a strikeout. He forced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. into a groundout to clinch history.

“Just go get three outs,” Lange said after the game while donning a “chill and make pitches” shirt. He said the team could feel that history was upon them in the last inning.

“It’s just one of those situations where we make the moment as small as possible and just go out there and execute.”

Manning started the game and left in the seventh inning with three walks and five Ks. Foley took the no-hitter into the eighth inning with a strikeout and handed it off to Lange for the final inning.

The former LSU Tiger is on track to have his best season yet in the majors. In his third season, Lange is 5-2 with a 3.79 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 22 walks and 13 saves in 36 games out of the bullpen.

For KC fans, they can get a glimpse of Lange next week when the Royals go to Detroit and face the Tigers in a four-game divisional series starting on Monday, July 17.