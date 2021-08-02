Lee’s Summit pole vaulter is dreaming for gold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kim and Anthony Lightfoot’s neighborhood in Lee’s Summit has a few more visitors stop by and say, “Hi!” this week.

While the signage in front of the house, messages to dream big and proud of you, ring true, because their son, KC, is in the Olympic Pole Vault Finals

“I still can’t believe it, you know, I watch TV and I still have to think to myself, ‘Wow, my son’s there,’” Kim Lightfoot said.

“When you look at it, you’re like, ‘Wow, look at those Olympians, look at what they had to do to get there,’ and I’m like, ‘My son’s done that,'” Anthony Lightfoot said.

It went from the kid who ran around to a teen who flashed potential and dreams of being Top 10 in the city, then Missouri, then the nation and then the world.

“He was into dirt bikes and all that stuff, he was pretty athletic, I thought to myself, ‘I think he can do this,’” Dad said.

“He had a lot of shenanigans along the way, definitely gave me a heart attack a couple times,” Mom said.

To a vaulter that could potentially see the medal stand, making Mom and Dad nervous especially, since they can’t be in Tokyo. The Lightfoot’s still have poles in their back yard, and a runway to practice.

“I’m still doing the body English, we get more nervous than he does,” Dad said.

“You wish you could be there to celebrate with him, Dad said.

But at least they have the community support. On Friday, friends and family gathered to watch the prelims and KC finished first in his group.

And they’ll have the same gathering Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. But like the signage in front says

“He’s got talent and it came from somewhere, I’m going to say it came from above.”

Hoping to ride the talent to Gold.