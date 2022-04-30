KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit West alum Mario Goodrich is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free-agent per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The deal reportedly is worth $217,000 guaranteed, which is more than late-round picks receive.

Goodrich was a standout defensive back at Lee’s Summit West High School, where he tallied 11 interceptions, five pick sixes and 22 touchdowns in his career.

He was a first team All-ACC selection in his senior season at Clemson where he had 48 tackles, two interceptions, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble.

He also won MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl in his final game with the Tigers.

Goodrich will now join an Eagles defense that was one of the better units in the league last season.

