KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s been a month since legal sports betting began in Kansas and the state says it has generated over $1 million in total revenue.

“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

The Kansas Lottery reported that five of the six legal sports wagering platforms generated $1,296,174, with just under $130,000 staying with the state. Revenue from DraftKings was not reported.

The Barstool Sports sportsbook at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, reported $762,305, with $76,230 for the state.

Not included in the revenue is future wagers placed on end-of-season bets like MVP awards or Super Bowl winners.

“The launch went smoothly thanks to the efforts of our casino partners, the sports wagering platforms, the KRGC, and our staff at the Kansas Lottery,” Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery Stephen Durrell said. “We will continue to work to make sports betting in Kansas safe, secure, and fun for all players as we expand and grow.”