Legends Field to be at 100% capacity for Kansas City Monarchs opening day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs have announced that Legends Field will operate at 100% capacity for opening day on May 18.

In accordance with update protocols from Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK, mask are required in indoor spaces, but are not required in outdoor settings. Social distancing is also no longer required in outdoor spaces.

“As we look forward to our 2021 season, we want our fans to know that their health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and event staff, is – and always will be – priority number one,” Monarch’s owner Mark Brandmeyer said. “We are committed to working with the league and UGPHD to maintain a world class experience on and off the field. We will continue to monitor developments and implement all necessary public health measures going forward.”

The Monarchs will sell up to 7,000 tickets per game and will have distanced seating sections for people who prefer to sit at a distance from others.

Indoor seating will still require a mask.

