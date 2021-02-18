Lew Krausse Jr., who pitched shutout in debut with Kansas City A’s, dies at 77

Lew Krausse Jr., who pitched 12 years in the major leagues after getting his start with the Kansas City Athletics, has died. He was 77.

Chad Krausse, Lew’s youngest son, said his father died Tuesday of complications from cancer while in hospice care in Kansas City.

Krausse made his major league debut in 1961 with the Kansas City Athleticss where he pitched a complete game shutout at age 18. He went 2-5 with a 4.85 ERA for the Kansas City A’s. He returned to the majors for good in 1964 with the A’s.

His best season came in 1966, when he went 14-9 with a 2.99 ERA.

Krausse pitched with the A’s through 1969, the final two seasons after the franchise moved to Oakland. He also pitched for Milwaukee (1970-71), the Boston Red Sox (1972), St. Louis Cardinals (1973) and Atlanta Braves (1974).

Krausse was 68-91 with 21 saves and a 4.00 ERA during his big league career that ended in 1974. He started the first game in Milwaukee Brewers history where he pitched the first three innings and took the loss when the Brewers fell to the California Angels on April 7, 1970.

The expansion franchise, originally known as the Seattle Pilots in 1969, moved to Milwaukee and became the Brewers the following year.

Krausse’s father, also named Lew Krausse, pitched in the majors for the Philadelphia Athletics from 1931-32. The elder Krausse died in 1988 at the age of 76.