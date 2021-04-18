Liberty High basketball coach is named coach of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty HS Basketball Coach Roger Stirtz was named the 2021 Paul Lambert Kansas City Metro High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Award.

The Award is named after Paul Lambert Jr., a 1956 graduate of William Jewell College. Lambert died tragically in a hotel fire in 1978. His widow, Carol Lambert Spence, established the award in his memory through William Jewell College.

Stirtz had previously won the award in the early 2000s and he is the 3rd Liberty coach to receive the award. The Blue Jays went 26-4 this season and were runners up in Missouri Class 6, defeating Ft. Zumwalt North in the semifinals before losing to Kickapoo in the State Title Game.

Stirtz, who is in his 22nd second season in charge of the Blue Jays, was surprised by the honor.

“I’m very honored, for me, it’s quite an enormous recognition. To be recognized as one of those is very special. But you’ve got to give credit to the guys,” Stirtz said. “If we don’t make a run deep in the tournament, you’re not here talking to me right now, so the credits got to go to them.”