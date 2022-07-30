LIBERTY, Missouri — Liberty alum Karson Milbrandt is heading to professional baseball.

Milbrandt was drafted by the Miami Marlins two weeks ago; on Thursday he officially signed to join the Marlins organization.

The Gatorade Missouri Baseball Player of the Year and right-handed pitcher was selected with the 85th overall pick and was previously committed to play in college at Vanderbilt.

The athletic 18-year-old has a high-spin fastball that reaches 96 mph and is improving breaking pitches. Milbrandt’s signing bonus is reportedly $1.5 million which is double the slot value ($747,100) for his pick.

The former Bluejay led Liberty to a 2021 Class 6 state title and to the 2022 Class 6 District 8 finals where they fell to eventual state champion Liberty North.

Milbrandt will most likely head to the Marlins rookie league team, the FCL Marlins, or their Single A team, the Jupiter Hammerheads.