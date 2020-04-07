‘Life is a game of adjustments’: For local HS, college athletes, there’s a lot left up in the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- When the NCAA ruled athletes in spring sports get one extra year of eligibility, most were happy to hear it.

"They would have got put under a lot of media scrutiny if they wouldn't have accepted us coming back, so I think they made the right call," Lee's Summit West grad Logan Geha said.

Now a senior catcher at Missouri State, he's continuing to workout in Springfield. Like many, his university is just trying to figure out what to do -- and so are he and his teammates.

"I think, both of our plans are to come back at this point," said John Privitera, Geha's former high school and now college teammate. "That could change, at least for me it could change. I don't know yet, but I think the plan is to go back. We'll see what happens."

With the MLB draft slated to be as few as five rounds instead of the normal 40, many college seniors will elect to stick around.

But the coronavirus' trickle effect goes all the way down to the high school level.

Current Lee's Summit West seniors Sammy Cooper and Avery Williams are committed to Notre Dame and Central Arkansas, respectively.

Instead of finishing their season strong, they're just trying to finish a strong workout in the backyard.

"It's been pretty upsetting," Cooper said. "It's senior year. Everyone looks forward to senior year."

"My initial feeling was, 'Dang, this sucks,' but I had to come back to realize that, at some point, this is going to end, and I'm going to be able to get back on the field," Williams said.

"Yeah, it sucks because I don't get to play with my senior friends, but kind of have to deal with it because we can't control any of it."

So until then, hits off the tee and some long tosses are keeping them ready during what could be a long summer off before college is hopefully back in the fall.

"Pretty much kind of staying in shape and maximizing what we can do," Cooper said. "It's almost to a point of maintaining, so when we get back into the swing of things, it's almost like we haven't lost a beat."

"It's starting to feel normal because this is what we've had to do the whole time," Williams said. "It's just a way to stay outside, stay in shape and stay ready."

This virus, though, is leading to a lot of uncertainty at the college level for these teens.

"We haven't heard much because they don't know," Cooper said. "No one really knows what's going to happen at this point, so no one is going to tell us what it'll be like."

But this much is certain for players at all levels: Work hard and you'll find playing time.

"Either way, if (the college seniors are) there or not there, I'm going to have to work just as hard just to get on the field," Williams said. "It's kind of the same mindset."

And for the former Titans now college players, they have sympathy for the upcoming freshmen.

"Everyone was expecting the senior class to leave, and if you've been a starter, that's supposed to be an open spot that's now not going to be open, so it's unfortunate," Privitera said.

"We both competed and ended up red-shirting and that happens sometimes," Geha said. "If you compete, that's all you can really do."

They all share a perspective of a season lost.

"You work pretty hard for 8, 10, 12 months just to get to that point and then everything you've been working for it's all over," Privitera said.

But they've learned lessons along the way, regardless.

"Baseball teaches you lessons like life moves on, you know," Geha said.

"Life is a game of adjustments, for sure," Privitera said. "Things don't always go as planned, and that's OK. You just got to learn from it and move on."

They're four players from the same city, certain that belief in themselves will carry them through.