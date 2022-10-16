KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are set to face the Buffalo Bills in what may be the most anticipated game of the NFL season.

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

Chiefs hold the Bills to a field goal after nice Justin Reid hit forces an incompletion

Tyler Bass knocks down a 39-yard field goal to give the Bills a 3-0 lead

Mahomes extends the play and finds JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 42-yard touchdown, It is Smith-Schuster’s first touchdown of the season, 7-3 Chiefs

Chiefs deflect two straight passes to force 4th & goal, Bills we go for it

Josh Allen throws an incompletion, Chiefs force another redzone turnover

Bills force a three-and-out and the Chiefs will punt for the first time this game

Chiefs defense continues to step up as they force another three-and-out

The Bills drive 96 yards and score on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis

Mahomes gets the Chiefs in field goal range with 12 seconds on the clock (yes, I know) and Butker makes a 62-yard field goal

1st Quarter

The Chiefs win the toss, defer, Bills will get the ball

Justin Reid down on the field with a right foot injury, Chiefs secondary is already shorthanded

Bills fumble on a toss, Darius Harrius recovers, Chiefs ball

Patrick Mahomes finds Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdwon but it gets called back after an ineligible receiver downfield penalty

Chiefs get stopped on 3rd & 2, Andy Reid deciding to go for it

Chiefs convert on a Mahomes seven-yard run

Mahomes throws interception in the back corner of the endzone on a jump-ball, Kaiir Elam picks it off

The first quarter ends scoreless