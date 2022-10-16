KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are set to face the Buffalo Bills in what may be the most anticipated game of the NFL season.

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

  • Chiefs hold the Bills to a field goal after nice Justin Reid hit forces an incompletion
  • Tyler Bass knocks down a 39-yard field goal to give the Bills a 3-0 lead
  • Mahomes extends the play and finds JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 42-yard touchdown, It is Smith-Schuster’s first touchdown of the season, 7-3 Chiefs
  • Chiefs deflect two straight passes to force 4th & goal, Bills we go for it
  • Josh Allen throws an incompletion, Chiefs force another redzone turnover
  • Bills force a three-and-out and the Chiefs will punt for the first time this game
  • Chiefs defense continues to step up as they force another three-and-out
  • The Bills drive 96 yards and score on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis
  • Mahomes gets the Chiefs in field goal range with 12 seconds on the clock (yes, I know) and Butker makes a 62-yard field goal

1st Quarter

  • The Chiefs win the toss, defer, Bills will get the ball
  • Justin Reid down on the field with a right foot injury, Chiefs secondary is already shorthanded
  • Bills fumble on a toss, Darius Harrius recovers, Chiefs ball
  • Patrick Mahomes finds Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdwon but it gets called back after an ineligible receiver downfield penalty
  • Chiefs get stopped on 3rd & 2, Andy Reid deciding to go for it
  • Chiefs convert on a Mahomes seven-yard run
  • Mahomes throws interception in the back corner of the endzone on a jump-ball, Kaiir Elam picks it off
  • The first quarter ends scoreless