KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not everyone goes to the NFL Combine around here. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna is an example.

There are a couple of guys from the Kansas City area looking to emulate that path to the NFL.

“It’s go time now. My full attention is on this NFL Draft process, and you got to use your time and energy wisely,” former Olathe North and Liberty product Storey Jackson said.

“I just figured out that I can do this. I’m built for this, and I have the mindset to be a professional,” said Jahron McPherson, who is represented by Aaron Lockett’s Next Page Sports Agency.

Jackson and McPherson hope they’re the next KC-area players to make it to the pros.

“He knows, he’s been around the game a long time throughout his family, and he’s been a great idol to me,” Jackson said of Lockett’s guidance.

“Every time I went to a new place, I kind of had to prove myself,” Jackson said. “That just made me push myself to be stronger.”

Both have similar paths, starting at community college before playing FBS football. Olathe North’s Jackson had an extra step at Prairie View before playing at Liberty.

Basehor-Linwood’s McPherson went to Kansas State. Jackson is currently working out in Tampa.

“I’ve had a lot of places where I could just fall off and give up,” Jackson said. “I’ve never done that, and I’ve always kept my faith in God.”

And Jackson had an opportunity at the Hula Bowl to get advice from NFL scouts.

“They like my physicality, and my speed to the ball, my tracking speed,” Jackson said. “They also like how I’m very heady on the field.”



McPherson’s been getting back to speed from a late-season injury and training in Frisco, Texas. He’s also had help from current NFL players from the area.

“My best friend Isaiah Simmons, watching him kind of helps me know the ins and outs of the draft process and getting a shot at the next level,” McPherson said.

But both know to get the NFL, it’ll take work. So they’ve got plenty of motivation.

“It’s been a fun journey and will not let anybody down, man. I feel like I’ll be successful.”McPherson said.

“I want to do this for my mom. She recently passed away, so I want to represent her as I continue to train and try to fulfill my dream of playing in the NFL,” Jackson said.